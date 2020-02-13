Android Responds To Lil Nas X's Tweet About Google Emoji Stickers Via IPhone

As Google recently launched its all-new emoji mashup stickers called 'Emoji Kitchen', American rapper Montero Lamar Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, was quick to join the conversation. It was the new cowboy hat monkey emoji that caught the rapper's eye and he was clearly pumped up about the entire thing. However, Apple-iPhone users obviously can't use the emoji and Lil Nas X was tweeting via an iPhone and Android was quick to remind him about just that.

my time has arrived https://t.co/TSCX1JA5Nz — nope (@LilNasX) February 12, 2020

Android also provided a handy guide for the American rapper to switch from an iOS device to one of theirs. Several internet users were even quick to react to Android's savage reply.

OMG ANDROID JUST CALLED OUT LIL NAS X LMAOOO — Amburrito 🌯 (@amber_alert1432) February 12, 2020

ok twitter for iphone — lynn 72 (@createdworId) February 12, 2020

Lil Nas X makes history

The Old Town Road rapper was phenomenally successful with his song topping the Billboard charts for 19 weeks straight. Back in 2019, he also made history by being the first openly gay singer to win a Country Music Association Award. Lil Nas X also made history by being the first-ever Black openly gay man to be featured on the Forbes’ list of Highest-Paid Country Acts.

Lil Nas X is the first openly gay man as well as the first person of colour to ever be featured on the list. According to Forbes, Lil Nas X earned over $14 million (excluding taxes) through his streams, music videos, concerts, albums and his new deal with Columbia Records. Diego Farias, who is the co-founder of Amuse where Old Town Road streamed first, told Forbes that the song was such a massive success that it was viral in countries where the genre of Country music is non-existant. He added that the song was trending everywhere from the Southeast Asian market to the eastern European market. These were places that are not usually associated with Country music.

