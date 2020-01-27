The Debate
BTS And Lil Nas X Come Together For An Epic Performance Of 'Old Town Road' At Grammys 2020

Television News

BTS and Lil Nas X came together today to perform the sensational song 'Old Town Road' at the Grammy ceremony of 2020. Check out the iconic performance below.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
BTS

Lil Nas X evidently had one of his best nights as he and Billy Ray Cyrus walked away with two Grammy awards during the 2020 ceremony. Lil Nas X took home the Grammys for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo Group Performance with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Their hit song Old Town Road had topped the Billboard chart for 17 weeks straight and was also the high-point of Lil Nas X's performance at Grammys 2020. K-Pop sensation BTS also joined Lil Nas X to perform Old Town Road at the Grammys 2020.

Also read: Who is Mason Ramsey, the viral kid who performed with Lil Nas X & BTS at Grammys?

Lil Nas X with BTS at Grammys 2020

Also read: Grammy 2020: Tentative seating arrangement released; BTS sit next to Taylor Swift

BTS was not the only famous face joining the performance as it was filled with special appearances by many celebrities. Diplo and the 'yodelling kid' Mason Ramsey were seen sharing the stage with Lil Nas X on-stage. With Billy Ray Cyrus being present on the stage, Lil Nas X took the opportunity and launched into his another famous track Rodeo

Also read: Lil Nas X is the 1st ever openly gay Black man on Forbes list of Highest-Paid Country acts

Also read: Lizzo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during her Grammys 2020 gig, says 'Tonight is for Kobe'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Also read: Billy Porter slays in a unique hat, becomes meme material for his Grammy 2020 look

Image courtesy - Lil Nas X and BTS Instagram

 

 

Published:
