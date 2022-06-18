Hollywood star Angelina Jolie often takes to social media to spread awareness and stand up for causes she believes in and had recently been showing her solidarity with Ukrainians and all those impacted by the ongoing Russian invasion. As the Salt actor recently shed light on the trauma faced by the Ukrainian children due to the Russia-Ukraine war, she urged everyone to come out in support of them.

Angelina Jolie reveals children are being affected the most by the war

Angelina Jolie recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a long note revealing how the children in Ukraine were being affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. She revealed that children account for 30% of the population but represent 41% of all forcibly displaced people. Stating further, she mentioned that a collective effort to address the physical and emotional manifestations of trauma will meet not only the needs of children in Ukraine but also in Afghanistan, Yemen and so many other often forgotten conflicts that were funded far below a level adequate to meet children’s needs. She even revealed that while nearly ⅔ of Ukraine’s children were displaced, around 277 children have been ki8lled with 456 injured.

The caption read, “Children bear the greatest consequences from war. Globally, children account for 30% of the population but represent 41% of all forcibly displaced people. A collective effort to address the physical and emotional manifestations from trauma must meet not only the needs of children in Ukraine but also in Afghanistan, Yemen and so many other often forgotten conflicts that are funded far below levels adequate to meet children’s needs. Local and community-led organizations are innovating new ways to connect children with tools to learn, and nutrition to grow, to help protect them from the worst outcomes of this war, but the global humanitarian response can and must be stronger to ensure this generation of kids have the resources they need to begin healing.” (sic) Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@angelinajolie