Angelina Jolie Gives Emotional Speech As Actor Crusades For US Domestic Violence Law

Angelina Jolie recently visited America’s capital for the Senate’s bipartisan introduction to the Violence Against Women Reauthorisation Act and expressed her support for the renewal of the Act, which expired three years ago. Angelina Jolie's daughter, Zahara, accompanied her at the session where the actor and humanitarian advocate got emotional while giving a speech.

Angelina Jolie's powerful speech on domestic abuse against women

According to Daily Mail, the 46-year-old actor and humanitarian advocate Angelina Jolie recently addressed the impact of domestic violence on kids while supporting the renewal of the Violence Against Women Reauthorisation Act. During her speech at Capitol Hill, she got emotional while addressing the trauma effects of abuse and put the health, safety, and healing of children at the centre of how the legal and medical systems approached domestic violence. She even mentioned how these were national and global issues for children’s and families’ health and wellbeing.

She stated, “We have to understand the trauma effects of abuse and put the health, safety, and healing of children at the center of how our legal and medical systems approach domestic violence. These are national and global issues for children’s and families’ health and wellbeing.”

Jolie even mentioned how the reason behind many people struggling to leave abusive situations was that they'd been made to feel worthless, and the actor further shed light on how Congress was still silent on the issue. She said, "The reason that many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they've been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness."

While she was preparing to visit Capitol Hill, Angelina Jolie shared a picture of herself and her daughter, Zahara who accompanied her. In the picture, they both can be seen sitting together while preparing for the big day. In the caption, she mentioned that they were heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorisation Act. She further penned a note of gratitude for joining dedicated advocates and legislators and also added how glad she was to share in the advocacy with Zahara. The caption read, "Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators. I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today's press conference." (sic)

Image: Instagram/@angelinajolie