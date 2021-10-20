Angelina Jolie’s Daughters Zahara, Shiloh Recreate Mom's Oscar Look At 'Eternals' Premiere

As the Eternals world premiere was recently held, numerous stars from the film made sizzling appearances at the red carpet event including Angelina Jolie who arrived with her daughters. The view that struck people's eyes to Angelina's daughters was that the two of them were sporting the actor's iconic Oscar dresses.

Eternals world premiere created a buzz on the Internet as numerous stars from the film arrived in style showcasing their dazzling looks. Apart from Jolie, other actors who attended the premiere included Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Harish Patel, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.

Angelina Jolie's daughters, Zahara and Shiloh don actor's Oscar attire

According to a recent interview by British Vogue, Angelina Joli talked about how her daughters, Zahara, Knox, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Maddox Jolie-Pitt dug deep into her wardrobe to find their respective looks for the Eternals World Premiere. "My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff,” she stated.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, her 20-year-old daughter, chose one of her iconic Oscar dresses that the actor wore in 2014, while on the other hand, her 15-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt decided to recreate her mother's look by wearing a similar beige coloured dress that Jolie wore to the Emmys in 1998.

MCU's 'Enternals'

Eternals is one of the much-awaited American superhero movies based on the Marvel Comics and is directed by Chloé Zhao. The movie premiered in Los Angeles on October 18, 2021, and is now gearing up for a theatrical release in the United States on November 5, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. The cast of the movie includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak and many more.

