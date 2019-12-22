Netflix Dark Comedy 'Dead To Me' Wraps Up Shooting For Second Season

Netflix original dark comedy Dead To Me recently wrapped up filming for the second season. Linda Cardellini who plays the character of Judy Hale in the hit show, posted a picture of herself, Christina Applegate and show creator Liz Feldman with a caption that marked the last of filming for season 2.

Netflix's highly-rated dark comedy

The first season followed the story of Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) who navigate through the grief of losing her husband in an accident and starting out a friendship with Judy (Linda Cardellini) after coming in contact with her at a bereavement support group. The Netflix original proved to be a hit among the masses and received quite a lot of positive reviews for its unique storytelling technique and dealing with the subject of grief. The show ended with a cliffhanger that had Judy's ex-partner floating in Jen's swimming pool and that prompted a lot of fans asking for a second season. According to reports, not much is known about the plot or the storyline about the second season but it will be interesting to see how Jen and Judy navigate through the slightly troubled friendship.

Here we go again pic.twitter.com/UK1WRoS4Od — christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 14, 2019

Read: Netflix Series 'Lucifer' Tops The List Of Most-Streamed Show Of 2019

The second season will see Luke Roessler reprising his role as Jen's younger son Henry, Sam McCarthy as Jen's eldest son and Max Jenkins as her real estate partner Christopher. Ed Asner will also be reprising his role as Abe and Brandon Scoot as police officer Nick. Dead to me creator Liz Feldman said that the second season will have a dark tone to it. Feldman further added that the show will always delve into the dark and light sides of things such as friendship, grief, loss and forgiveness, adding that the second season will be very dark.

Read: Netflix Series Examines ‘perfect Storm’ That Felled NFL Star

Daybreak cancelled after one season

Co-creator Aron Coliete said that Netflix recently cancelled its post-apocalyptic comedy Daybreak after just one season. In a tweet, he wrote that the team was heartbroken that they could entertain the audience in the coming days.

I don't even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh — Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

Daybreak is an American post-apocalyptic comedy-drama web television series created by Peyton and Aron Eli Coleite. It premiered on October 24, 2019, on Netflix and stars Colin Ford, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Cody Kearsley, Jeanté Godlock, Gregory Kasyan, Krysta Rodriguez and Matthew Broderick. The story follows a young man named Josh as he travels through the post-apocalyptic world in search of his girlfriend. Netflix hasn’t cleared the reason behind the show getting cancelled.

Read: The Witcher: All You Need To Know About The Cast And Plotline Of The Netflix Series

Read: He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe To Be Re-created By Netflix

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.