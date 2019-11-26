Netflix: From 'Coraline' To 'Hotel Transylvania', Here Are The Best Movies For Kids

Netflix has loads of incredible content catering to every audience from different age groups. This platform streams innumerable movies, television series and short films for the viewers. From a plethora of choices, we have listed down some of the amazing movies for children to watch on Netflix.

1. Mary and the Witch’s Flower



This is the magical story of a girl named Mary. Based on Mary Stewart’s The Little Broomstick, this Japanese flick features a young girl who finds a magical plant with a flower that gives her power to turn into a witch for a single night. Mary has to learn to find her ways in this new mysterious world.

2. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



This hilarious flick features a group of monsters who go on a summer vacation. Hotel Transylvania 3 showcases how Dracula falls head over heels in love with the ship captain Ericka Van Helsing during his holiday period. Later on, Mavis gets to know that Ericka is the great-granddaughter of Dracula’s biggest enemy.

3. The Little Prince



This story is highly appreciated and loved by the kids, while elders find layers of depth and understanding as they dig further. This adventure fantasy drama flick showcases a young girl’s narrative who tells about her meeting with the Little Prince in the Sahara Desert. The Little Prince is an adaptation of Antoine De Saint Exupery’s novel of the same name.

4. The Karate Kid



Featuring Jaden Smith in the lead role, this movie is about a kid who gets bullied in school after moving to China with his mother. The Karate Kid showcases the blood, sweat and tears laden journey of this little kid who walks the extra mile to cope up with bullying. He also learns some secrets that one should remember throughout his or her life.

5. Coraline



This dark fantasy horror flick features a little girl who stumbles upon a secret door at her home. She finds out a different version of her parents who love her and gives her everything she desires. This stop motion movie is a reminder for children to always appreciate and believe their parents.

