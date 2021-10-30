Animated 'Star Trek' Film To Be The Next Big Thing For The Franchise?

The Star Trek franchise has been booming over the years and may now have a new addition for fans to fall in love with. The franchise stepped into the world of animated films with Star Trek: Prodigy and the Paramount team sees it as an opportunity to grab the attention of a whole new audience by venturing into the new genre. The producers and executives at Paramount are now exploring options of releasing animated Star Trek feature films.

Animated Star Trek feature films to be the next big thing in the franchise?

The New Paramount CEO, Brian Robbins mentioned to The Hollywood Reporter that the contents of the new venture would be 'pretty obvious', but the team is being patient, as they believe that the show is 'fantastic and creatively just exceeds all expectations'. He mentioned that he has no doubt that there is more to come and that he has also been in talks with others regarding what the theatrical film version of this show will look like. He mentioned that he was extremely excited about what the future held for the franchise.

Star Trek: Prodigy proved to the makers and production company that the content is something that younger audiences and families are drawn to and enjoy. Learning from the success of it, the team is now considering exploring the genre further, as per reports by comicbook. The CEO mentioned that the company does not only plan on making 'kid movies' but is looking at doing much more. He stated that the team is looking forward to releasing a 'four-quadrant family movie.' He linked the concept and idea to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and called it 'one of the best movies over the past decade, animated or not'. The film released in 2018 and won the hearts of all, young and old.

Alex Kurtzman, the creator of Star Trek films in the past stated that the film was an 'unbelievable piece of artistry' and that he himself watched it with his entire family and the film had all their 'jaws on the floor'. He mentioned that 'Star Trek is about family', and not just about themes. He mentioned that it was a wonderful opportunity to step up and come out with a Star Trek Animated Film.

Image: Instagram/@startrek_series