Ann Reinking Passes Away At 71; Family Releases Statement, Calls Her 'life Of The Party'

Broadway actor and choreographer Ann Reinking passed away on Saturday at the age of 71. Her sister-in-law Dahrla King confirmed the news to Variety on Monday. The cause of Reinking's death has not yet been confirmed.

Her family released a statement after Ann Reinking's death, which stated, "The world and our family have lost a vibrant, amazing talent and beautiful soul". Their statement also mentioned that Ann Reinking was the heart of the family and the life of the party always. It further explained that Ann was visiting her brother in Washington state when she went to sleep and never woke up.

"We will miss her more than we can say. Heaven has the best choreographer available now. I’m sure they are dancing up a storm up there! Annie, we will love and miss you always!!!” it read.

Ann Reinking passes away at 71

According to a report by Vulture, Reinking was born in Seattle and devoted her life to dancing. She joined Broadway at the young age of 19. She moved to New York City at age 18, and danced as a member of the corps de ballet at the Radio City Music Hall, performed in the ensemble of the second national tour of Fiddler on the Roof, and later made her Broadway debut in Cabaret in 1969.

Ann went on to perform in Coco, Wild and Wonderful, Over Here!, Goodtime Charley, A Chorus Line, Sweet Charity, and Pippin. Reinking joined Chicago in 1977 as Roxie Hart, replacing Gwen Verdon, and reprised her role in 1996, for which she received a Tony Award for Best Choreography.

Tributes poured in from the industry after Ann's demise. Dancer and choreographer Christopher Dean paid tribute to the deceased stage star on Facebook. "The lights on Broadway are forevermore dim this morning and there is one less star in the sky," he stated. Actor and comedian Billy Eichner called Reinking one of the most mesmerizing people he had ever seen on stage while filmmaker Julia Hart recalled taking dance classes from her in New York years ago.

Reinking also appeared on the silver screen in Mickie + Maude, Movie Movie, and the film adaptation of the musical Annie. In 2001, Reinking won an Olivier Award for Best Choreography for the West End production of Fosse. Ann is survived by her husband, Peter Talbert, and son, Chris.

