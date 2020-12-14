Kangana Ranaut's Grandfather Passes Away, Actor Pens Emotional Note For 'Daddy'

Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her social media handle to share that her grandfather has passed away. Revealing the reason behind his death, Kangana said that he wasn't keeping well since past few months.

Braham Chand Ranaut, 90-years old, breathed his last on Monday and remembering her 'Daddy', Kangana wrote, "He still had an impeccable sense of humour. Om Shanti."

This evening I drove to my parents house as my grandfather Shri Braham Chand Ranaut wasn’t keeping well for past few months, just when I reached home he had already passed away.

He was 90 years old still had an impeccable sense of humour and we all called him Daddy. OM Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rbD14T6CCD — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 14, 2020

Hrithik Roshan Vs Kangana Ranaut case: 2016 FIR transferred to Crime Branch's CIU

Kangana wrapped her film 'Thalaivi' and returned home recently. Kangana Ranaut on Saturday announced that her 'most ambitious project' — Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician late J. Jayalalithaa — is now 'wrapped'. As the shooting of the film completed, Kangana wrote a heartwarming note for her team and said that it was an 'opportunity of a lifetime' to have worked with the team.

She also confessed about having 'mixed feelings' as its time to say 'bye' to the film after falling in love with the character. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles.

Kangana Ranaut meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss her next film 'Tejas'

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.