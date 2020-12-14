Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut's Grandfather Passes Away, Actor Pens Emotional Note For 'Daddy'

Braham Chand Ranaut, 90-years old, breathed his last on Monday & remembering her 'Daddy', Kangana wrote, "He still had an impeccable sense of humour. Om Shanti"

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut on Monday took to her social media handle to share that her grandfather has passed away. Revealing the reason behind his death, Kangana said that he wasn't keeping well since past few months.

Braham Chand Ranaut, 90-years old, breathed his last on Monday and remembering her 'Daddy', Kangana wrote, "He still had an impeccable sense of humour. Om Shanti."

Kangana wrapped her film 'Thalaivi' and returned home recently. Kangana Ranaut on Saturday announced that her 'most ambitious project' — Thalaivi, based on the life of actor-turned-politician late J. Jayalalithaa — is now 'wrapped'. As the shooting of the film completed, Kangana wrote a heartwarming note for her team and said that it was an 'opportunity of a lifetime' to have worked with the team.

She also confessed about having 'mixed feelings' as its time to say 'bye' to the film after falling in love with the character. Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree, and Madhoo Shah in pivotal roles.   

