Gerard Houllier Dead: Former Liverpool Boss Passes Away, Fans Mourn Tragic Loss

Gerard Houllier's death news has shaken the footballing fraternity as football fans mourn his loss. Former Liverpool and Aston Villa manager Gerard Houllier passed away on Monday morning. French publications L'Equipe and RMC confirmed the reports that revealed that the death of the Frenchman at the age of 73.

How did Gerard Houllier die?

The Frenchman had just undergone a heart operation a few days ago before his death. Gerard Houllier's age was just 73 years old as the Frenchman took his last breath on Monday morning.

Fans condole Gerard Houllier's death

Gary Lineker, who is currently a Match of the Day presenter, took to social media and shared a beautiful message for the former Liverpool manager. He expressed his shock at the death of Gerard Houllier and mentioned how he was one of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people.

Oh no! Gerard Houllier has passed away. One of football’s smartest, warmest and loveliest people. #RIPGerard — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 14, 2020

Fans have taken to social media and expressed their feelings on the news of Gerard Houllier's death. Gerard Houllier meant a lot to the Liverpool fans who have been supporting the Reds of Merseyside since the 1990s. Fans hold him responsible for Steven Gerrard's success as the Liverpool legend became a first-team regular under him. He was also responsible for revolutionizing Liverpool's youth academy.

Played a huge part in bringing Liverpool's training into the modern age. Rest in peace, sir. — Flip Martian (@flipmartian) December 14, 2020

RIP Gerard. UEFA Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup. Have Stevie G his start. Above all, an honourable man with a great knowledge of the game. — Stephen Kerr (@kidcobbler) December 14, 2020

Liverpool fans will be in mourning today, one of their most likeable managers Gerard Houllier has died aged 73.



He had a short spell at Aston Villa too.



The very intelligent and lovely Frenchman will indeed be missed by many in the football world.



RIP Gerard Houllier. — Neil Burns (@Kloppfollower72) December 14, 2020

Gerard Houllier Liverpool career

Houllier joined the Reds of Merseyside way back in the July of 1998 when he came to Anfield alongside Roy Evans as his co-manager. After, Evans's resignation in November means that Houllier was left as the sole man in charge of Liverpool FC. He is the one responsible for building their Liverpool side famously known as the "Spice Boys" across the footballing world.

Houllier guided Liverpool to massive success as the lifted 5 trophies in 2001. Liverpool's famous treble of League Cup, UEFA Cup, and the FA Cup came under his managerial helm. The Reds also lifted Charity Shield and UEFA Super Cup in the same year under Houllier.

Later, the former Liverpool boss had to go through an emergency heart surgery in October that year. The French international well ill in the middle of Liverpool’s match against Leeds United as he fell off the bench during the Premier League game.

Houllier was immediately taken to the hospital where he discovered his heart condition. The Liverpool boss had an aortic dissection that required an emergency operation. After 5 months away from football, Houllier returned to Liverpool back to finish the 2001-02 season as Liverpool ended at second place with Houllier's assistant Phil Thompson taking charge in his absence.

After spending six years at the club, Houllier left Liverpool in 2004, He also went on to take charge of Aston Villa during his managerial career.

