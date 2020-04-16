Ann Sullivan, Animator Of 'The Little Mermaid', Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Animator Ann Sullivan, the animator known for her Disney classic works like The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, breathed her last after getting complications due to COVID-19. Ann was 91 years old. Sullivan was staying at the retirement community Motion Picture and Television Fund (MPTF) at Woodland Hills campus.

R. I. P. Ann Sullivan

According to a news source, Ann Sullivan's death was confirmed by MPTF, along with the fact that she was the third member from the retirement home to pass away as a result of COVID-19. The chaplain Dina Kuperstock remembered Ann in her statement. She revealed that the animator was named 'Giggles' by the staff. Dina also talked about how Ann's laugh was contagious and how her whole body used to shake and light up with joy.

Ann Sullivan hailed from North Dakota's Fargo and studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, where other names like Zack Snyder and Michael Bay also finished their studies. Ann had started working at the animation paint lab at The Walt Disney Company in the 1950s. She left her job to raise her four children and then re-entered the business in 1973.

Ann has many Disney movies under her name. She worked in the paint lab on Oliver & Company (1988), The Little Mermaid (1989), Rover Dangerfield, and Cool World. She was also a part of the animation lab for The Lion King in 1994, Pocahontas in 1995, 1997's Hercules, 1999's Tarzan and Fantasia (2000), along with The Emperor's New Groove.

MTPF President & CEO Bob Beitcher shared Ann Sullivan's daughter Shannon's thoughts on her mother. She had revealed that Ann could not be rushed in doing anything and was also fastidious about her appearance. She did not leave the room unless she had ‘eyebrows and lipstick’ on. The CEO also shared in his tribute on Ann Sullivan's death:

“This past Friday was Ann’s 91st birthday. Throughout the day, the incredible MPTF staff helped her connect with family and friends through Facetime so everyone could express their love and admiration for her. Her daughter Shannon said of her: ‘My mom had a great sense of humor, was extremely positive, and touched everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. She loved to have a good time."

