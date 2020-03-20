These Are Most Viewed Songs From Beyonce's 'The Lion King: The Gift' On YouTube

Beyonce is one of the renowned artists in Hollywood. She has not only impressed the audience with her mesmerising voice but also with her impressive acting. She also lent her voice to a character in the 2019 movie The Lion King and after that, she also released an album in the same year that was The Lion King: The Gift.

In an interview, she also said that each song of the album was written in a way that it connects with the storyline of the movie The Lion King. Take a look at some of her most viewed songs from the album The Lion King: The Gift.

ALSO READ | Eva Mendes, Beyonce, Sofia Vergara, Celebrities Who Have Admitted That They Can’t Cook

Beyonce's songs from the album The Lion King: The Gift

Brown Skin Girl

The audio track of the song Brown Skin Girl has crossed over 22 million views on YouTube. This video marks as Beyonce's most viewed audio track from the album The Lion King: The Gift. The song featured Saint Jhn, Wizkid and Blue Ivy Carter. The song Brown Skin Girl won an award for Best Collaboration at the Soul Train Music Awards.

ALSO READ | Lady Gaga To Beyonce: Here Are Celebs Who Have Weird Things Named After Them

Already

The song Already has received over 8.8 million views on YouTube. It also featured Shatta Wale and Major Lazer. The song is written by Brittany Talia Hazzard and Smookey. The song released on July 19, 2019.

ALSO READ | Beyonce's Best Breakup Songs That One Ought To Hear In Their Lifetime

Bigger

The song Bigger has received over 2.1 million on YouTube. The song was written by Akil C. King, Derek James Dixie, Rachel Agatha Keen, Ricky Lawson and Stacy Barthe. The song is written for The Lion King character Mufasa. There is also a music video on YouTube of the song Bigger. The music video is combined with the song Spirit.

ALSO READ | Pregnant Katy Perry's Flowery Ensemble Reminds Fans Of Beyonce's Outfit

Spirit

The music video of the song Spirit has received over 56 million and 1.2 million likes on YouTube. The song received the award for Outstanding Song at NAACP Image Awards. The song was bankrolled and written by Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth and Beyonce.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.