'Pride And Prejudice' To 'The Little Mermaid'; Classics That Are Penned In A New Version

A novel when crafted has a systematic plot to it with defined characters and a perfect ending to it. Retelling a novel is basically creating a new version of an older story. Sometimes, a fairy tale or myth may be reimagined with a modernised setting or retold from a minor character’s perspective. There are many classics that have been crafted into a modern-day retelling by popular writers. Here are a few popular classic retelling books.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies- Pride and Prejudice

Pride and Prejudice is a romantic novel of manners written by Jane Austen in 1813. The novel follows the character development of Elizabeth Bennet, the dynamic protagonist of the book who learns about the repercussions of hasty judgments. Its humour lies in its honest depiction of manners, education, marriage, and money.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is a 2009 parody novel by Seth Grahame-Smith. It is a mashup combining Jane Austen's classic novel Pride and Prejudice (1813) with elements of modern zombie fiction.

Sense and Sensibility and sea monster – Sense and Sensibility

Sense and Sensibility is a novel by Jane Austen, published in 1811. The novel follows the three Dashwood sisters as they move with their widowed mother from the estate on which they grew up, Norland Park.

Sense and Sensibility and Sea Monsters (2009) is a parody novel by Ben H. Winters, with Jane Austen, credited as co-author. It is a mashup story containing elements from Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility and common tropes from sea monster stories.

A Study in Charlotte – A Study in Scarlet

Arthur Conan Doyle wrote the story of Sherlock Holmes in a novel named A Study in Scarlet. There are more than fifty stories of Sherlock Holmes and Dr.Watson written in this novel.

Brittany Cavallaro took inspiration from A Study in Scarlet and crafted a novel named A Study in Charlotte. This novel is a witty and suspenseful new trilogy about a brilliant new crime-solving duo: the teen descendants of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson.

Midnight Pearls- The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid is a fairytale written by author Hans Christian Andersen. The story revolves around a mermaid who is willing to give up her life in the sea to adapt to a human soul.

The retelling of The Little Mermaid is titled Midnight Pearls. The novel is written by Debbie Viguie. This novel is a modern-day adaptation of The Little Mermaid in which a fisherman rescues a child from the sea. She turns out to be a special child who later falls in love with a prince.

An American Heir: Modern Retellings of Jane Eyre- Jane Eyre

Jane Eyre is a novel written by English writer Charlotte Bronte published under the pen name Currer Bell. Jane Eyre follows the experiences of its eponymous heroine, including her growth to adulthood and her love for the brooding master of Thornfield. The book contains elements of social criticism and also focuses on topics like class, sexuality, religion, and feminism.

The retelling of Jane Eyre is titled An American Heir: A modern retelling of Jane Eyre. This book is written by Chrissy Breen Keffer. The book has a modern adaptation of the character with a drastic difference in society.

