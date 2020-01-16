Anna Faris And Michael Barrett Clicked After Allison Janney Confirmed Engagement News

American actor Anna Faris and her beau Michael Barrett were spotted strolling around in Los Angeles a day after her co-star Allison Janney confirmed their engagement. Faris kept her one hand covered with a long-sleeved sweater. The couple looked happy and relaxed while out and about in Los Angeles.

Anna was snapped wearing a grey sweatshirt and paired it with comfy white sweatpants and tall black boots. She accessorised it with camouflage printed baseball cap and aviators. Her future groom kept his look casual and wore a zipped hoodie pairing it with blue denim and khaki green Chelsea boots. Anna Faris and Michael Barrett started dating in 2017. Barrett, a cinematographer and Faris started dating after working on her film, Overboard. They were first clicked together in September 2017.

Farris first fuelled the engagement rumours when she was seen with a diamond ring on her left hand in November last year. Allison Janney recently told a magazine that the couple were engaged for a long time. They kept the news a secret.

She said that she celebrated with them a long time ago. Janney who plays Anna Faris’ mother in the comedy series Mom went on to add that she was not aware of the fact that Barrett is going to propose but then she saw the ring one day. Janney discovered it when she went into the actor’s room to work on the lines for the show and saw the ring on her finger. When she asked the actor, the latter confirmed it is an engagement ring.

Anna was previously married to actor Chris Pratt for eight years. The couple separated in 2017 and finalised their divorce in November 2018. They share a son Jack, aged 7. Before getting married to Chris Pratt, she was married to actor Ben Indra for four years from 2004 to 2008.

