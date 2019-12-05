Anna Faris Is Thankful As She Escapes Deathly Carbon Monoxide Poisoning On Thanksgiving

Anna Faris revealed to her fans recently that she was stuck in a carbon monoxide leak on Thanksgiving. She luckily managed to escape the scene, but, reportedly, two of her guests had to be to hospitalized. She shared a post about the same on her social media account.

Anna Faris survives a deathly horror on Thanksgiving

According to reports, Anna Faris was celebrating the festival with her close friends and family in California. After some time, a few of her guests started feeling uncomfortable but they brushed it off. Soon, two of her guests had to be rushed to the hospital and the medical team there declared that it was due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

When the carbon monoxide levels in the house were checked, the safety officials found the levels to be reportedly six times higher than the allowed amount. The medical team conducted tests on everyone present at the gathering too. The officials reportedly claimed that it is a blessing to be fine with such alarmingly high, poisonous levels of carbon monoxide.

Anna Faris shared the news with her fans along with a picture of the dining table, which had half-eaten plates of food. She even captioned the picture as “I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department. We were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate”.

Check out Anna Faris’ Thanksgiving post here:

I’m not quite sure how to express gratitude to the north Lake Tahoe fire department- we were saved from carbon monoxide- it’s a stupidly dramatic story but I’m feeling very fortunate pic.twitter.com/zqsW77Tda0 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 30, 2019

The North Tahoe Fire Department reshared the tweet by asking people to be careful of such events. Anna Faris had one more thing to add to her list of things to be grateful for during the holiday. For those unknown, carbon monoxide kills many people each year and hence, it is recommended to install alarms for the same.

Earlier last month, Anna Faris kind of confirmed the news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Michael Barrett. The Mom actor was spotted donning a huge diamond ring on her finger a few days previously. Since then speculations have been rife, however, there has been no confirmation from either party about the same.

