Anna Faris Opens Up About An Ex Cheating On Her; Details Inside

Anna Faris recently got candid about her previous relationship as she opened up about an ex who she claims had cheated on her. On Sunday’s episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, she had a conversation on the subject with her guest, tattoo artist Kat Von D. Anna Faris had a candid conversation around cheating exes and discussed a past partner who happened to be unfaithful. However, Anna did not name the person.

Anna Faris' ex: Here is what had happened

Anna Faris stated that she remembers suspecting an ex of cheating on her. Recalling the situation, she said that she once woke up in the middle of the night and questioned his ex if he was in an intimate relationship with a certain someone, which he denied and called her crazy. Anna revealed that she is in fact very oblivious at times, especially when it comes to her relationships. She further added that she does not want to believe that anything wrong is going on around her, but it was her gut feeling that was starting to grow more and more. Reflecting on the situation, she added that she ultimately got to find out through friends that the ex in question was indeed cheating on her.

Anna Faris' relationship with Michael Barrett

Anna Faris had been married to Chris Pratt for about eight years before splitting just two years ago. Chris Pratt has now announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Prior to her relationship with Chris Pratt, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra. At present, the podcaster is in a relationship with cinematographer beau Michael Barrett since late 2017 and there have been reports that the two are engaged. Anna had met him during the production of 2018 drama-comedy film Overboard.

