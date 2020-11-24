Anna Faris Shares An Hysterical 'fun Fact' On 15-year-anniversary Of 'Just Friends'

Anna Faris and Ryan Reynolds worked in one of their first movies together opposite each other in Just Friends. Directed by Roger Kumble, this movie is a romantic comedy that saw Ryan Reynolds paired up opposite Anna Faris along with Amy Smart as parallel leads. This movie also showed Ryan Reynolds’ characters go through a physical transformation, for which the actor had to use a lot of makeup to appear overweight. The movie has officially completed 15 years of its release on November 23, and Anna Faris has shared a tweet which shares a rather hilarious trivia of the Anna Faris and Ryan Reynolds movie.

Anna Faris shares a fun fact of Just Friends on its 15-year-anniversary

Anna Faris has shared a funny trivia on her Twitter account about the filming of a scene in Just Friends. She has uploaded a picture from the scene of the film in which she has toothpaste all over her mouth. Anna then went on to reveal that the substance that she has on her mouth is in fact toothpaste in real life. She wrote in her tweet, “Fun fact - this was real tooth paste.” She also went on to share another tweet which has some of the pictures of her alongside Ryan Reynolds on the sets.

Fun fact - this was real tooth paste pic.twitter.com/svw1ofRSRq — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 23, 2020

Some behind the scenes pics from Just Friends! pic.twitter.com/I1oSJCTyfQ — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) November 23, 2020

Anna Faris also shared a funny picture of herself, Ryan and Amy Smart from the film on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption of the post, “Happy Anniversary Just Friends!!” The fans reacted in the comments remembering some of the scenes and the dialogues in the film and having a laugh. Another fun fact about the filming of this movie is, Anna Faris actually drank a lot of energy drinks to help bring out aggression and hysterical behaviour that needed to be portrayed in her character of Samantha, according to IMDb.

This movie was released in 2005 and did well at the box office. This movie happens to be one of the two movies in which Ryan Reynolds and Anna Faris have worked together. Incidentally, their other film together, Waiting, was also released in 2005. Anna Faris has worked in quite a few popular films such as The Dictator, 22 Jump Street, the Scary Movie franchise and was recently seen in her TV show Mom. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds has worked in many films over his career, with his most memorable performances being in the Deadpool franchise.

