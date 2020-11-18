Jennifer Garner And Zoe Saldana To Be A Part Of Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'The Adam Project'

Actors Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana have reportedly joined Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming action-adventure movie The Adam Project. The movie will be released on Netflix. According to a report by Variety, the project, which hails from Skydance, will be directed by Shawn Levy, who recently worked with Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming movie Free Guy.

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana to join Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project

The Adams Project cast includes actors Jennifer Garner popular for her roles in 13 Going on 30 actor Avatar actor will be joining Ryan Reynolds for the upcoming Netflix film, titled The Adam Project. The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy. It follows the story of a pilot, played by Ryan Reynolds who uses time travel technology to unite with a younger version of himself in order to solve a mystery. The movie will also be produced by Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds together. The Adam Project also marks the first project produced under Reynolds’ The Group Effort Initiative, a self-financed diversity and inclusion program that aims to give people of colour a chance to work and learn on the actor’s productions.

Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana's projects

Jennifer Garner is a very popular Hollywood actor and has many popular films to her credit. She first gained appreciation in the film Pearl Harbour in the year 2001, which was a supporting role. She gained popularity for her web series Alias where she portrayed the role of a CIA officer. Her shot to fame was the movie 13 Going on 30, opposite Mark Ruffalo in the year 2004. Post that, she has been a part of at least 37 movies till today.

Zoe Saldana started her career in 2000 with the film Center Stage but gained immense fame and recognition for her roles in the science fiction films, Star Trek and Avatar. She portrayed the role of Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with the famous film, Guardians of the Galaxy. Her most famous films include Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Image Credits: storm_y_dream and Ryan Reynolds Instagram Account

