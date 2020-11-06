Mom Season 8 Handles Anna Faris' Departure From The Show Through Minor References

Fans of sitcom television are not new to the phenomenon of actors leaving shows while it is still on in order to venture out to different opportunities. This has been the case with Mom season 8 where Anna Faris chose to take a departure from the show. Ever since her announcement of departure from the show, fans have been asking questions like 'why did Anna Faris leave Mom', or 'why did Christy leave Mom'. However, besides a statement from the actor, there were no other specific details shared by the actor. The opening of Mom season 8 was left with a big hole to fill -- Christy's departure from the show. However, during its season premiere, Mom ended up handling the departure quiet well than how the audience was expecting it.

Season 8 after Anna Faris leaves Mom

The season 8 premiere of Mom started off with Allison Janney and William Fichtner's characters heading back home after dropping Anna Faris' character to the airport. However, the audience never gets the glimpse of Anna's Christy and she is only addressed in conversations. Christy has left for the Georgetown Law School on a full scholarship. Christy is only regarded in the third person in the entire episode and by the looks of it, that's how it is going to be for the rest of the upcoming seasons as Anna has been vocal about not wanting to come back on the show.

Showrunner Gemma Baker had previously spoken to Entertainment Weekly that Christy was going to be a part of the series even if Anna Faris has walked out. The show has previously killed off many characters off-screen, however, Christy and her journey were important to the entire show, thus killing her off actually kills off the buzz around the show too. The showrunner stated that the audience will be getting few updates about Christy throughout the upcoming seasons here and there but they won't see her. Perhaps, a recast may be around the corner for Christy's character, but there have been no confirmations about the same by the makers of Mom.

