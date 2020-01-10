Anne Hathaway And Kit Harington Approached For A New Hollywood Double Feature Play

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood, Anne Hathaway has time and again proved her mettle as a movie star, as the actor’s films have managed to work wonders at the box office.

Anne Hathaway, who last graced the big screen with Ocean’s 8, is in talks with the makers of Rialto Chatter, a Broadway play, for a double feature. Here are all the details.

Anne Hathaway and Kit Harington to star in 'Rialto Chatter'?

As reported by a leading news publication, actor Anne Hathaway is currently being considered to play a leading role in the much-acclaimed Broadway play, Rialto Chatter. Reportedly, the play aims to hit Broadway in 2021, featuring two plays in one, as the makers have decided to put up a Double Feature act.

The first play will narrate the story of the controversial and abusive working relationship between director Alfred Hitchcock and actor Tippi Hedren, said the reports. While Hathaway, who has an Academy Award under her belt, has been approached to portray the character of Tippi Hedren, Kit Harington might essay the role of Alfred Hitchcock.

Reportedly, the second play would feature Kit in the leading role. The play will chronicle the story of a young man who meets his idol, horror auteur, Vincent Price. However, no official statements have been passed by Anne and Kit as yet.

Anne Hathaway filmography

Anne Hathaway, who made her debut in Hollywood with the 1999 hit, Get Real, is considered as one of the finest actors on celluloid. Famous for her work in films like The Devil Wears Prada, The Intern and The Princess Diaries, Anne Hathaway is considered to have paved a new way for female actors in Hollywood. Anne Hathaway also won an Academy Award for her performance in Fantine.

