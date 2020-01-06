Anne Hathaway's Gripping Speech On Gender-based Policies Will Empower Both Men And Women

Anne Hathaway has evidently been vocal about her stand on gender equality. The 37-year-old actor is a of longtime UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador and has timely delivered her stand upon the inequality faced by women. Back in 2017, Anne Hathaway had addressed the UN council with a powerful speech acknowledging women empowerment and women who worked hard for others to shine.

Anne Hathaway's views on having gender-based policies

Anne Hathaway's address to the UN council revolved around the idea of liberating both men and women to build a healthy habitat for both the genders. She expressed that there is a need to de-stigmatise men's roles as caregivers.

She believes, in order to liberate women, it is important for men to be liberated as well. She referenced to the stereotype that women and girls are expected to look after the home and have their lives revolve around the men. She believes that this stereotype does not just discriminate against the women but also limits the participation of men in family and society.

The actor stressed upon the fact that having a stereotypical family and household has adverse effects on children. She asked the people she was addressing that they do we continue to undervalue fathers while overburdening mothers.

She then brought upon how unpaid leaves affects the entire dynamics of a family structure while having a baby. She expressed that American women are entitled to 12 weeks of unpaid leave while American men are entitled to nothing. Anne Hathaway expressed that the deeper one goes into the issue of paid parental leaves, she understands the connection between persisting barriers to women's equality and empowerment.

