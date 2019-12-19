Harry Styles Just Friends With Kendall Jenner? Ellen DeGeneres Gets Him To Spill The Truth

Harry Styles has recently created a social media riot after he appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden along with Kendell Jenner. The two seemed to be in good terms as they even addressed their relationship while playing a game. This arose many questions about whether the couple has reconciled. While attending the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Harry Styles decided to clear out these rumours.

Harry Styles is just friends with Kendell Jenner!

Harry Styles appeared at the Ellen DeGeneres show to the loud cheers of the audience. Ellen talked to Harry about Kendall Jenner and asked Styles whether the two of them are just friends now. Harry agreed to it and added that he and Kendall have been friends for a while, for several years. Ellen then tried to push Harry Styles to get out secrets. She said that it was really sweet that they are still good friends.

Ellen then also talked about his breakups and what songs in Fine Line was inspired by them. Ellen said that some people talk about how the album is all about a breakup from someone. Ellen then tried to confirm this. Harry replied to this by saying that he does write his songs through personal experience, and a lot of people do. He added that if artists want to sound honest and sing songs that connect with people, then they must write honestly as well.

Harry then said that the songs in the album are based on his emotions during that time. They are good as well as bad. Harry also talked about the fact that while making the album, he went through some of the saddest times as well as happy moments. In the end, he referred to his album name and said that it is a fine line. Harry Styles also played a prank in the show where Ellen instructed him on what to do.

