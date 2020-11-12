Anne Hathaway, born on November 12, 1982, is a very popular American movie actor. She has been acknowledged with many awards including an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe, throughout her career. Anne Hathaway's movies like The Princess Diaries, The Devil Wears Prada, Rachel Getting Married, Bride Wars, Valentine’s Day, Love & Other Drugs, Alice in Wonderland, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry. Today, on Anne Hathaway's birthday, here’s a throwback to the time Anne Hathaway confessed to looking up “Priyanka Chopra” online every night, praising her great skin. Read further ahead to know more about Anne Hathaway’s confession.

Anne Hathaway praises Priyanka Chopra’s skin

Priyanka Chopra is one of the very few actors from Bollywood to set foot in Hollywood and gain immense success. The Desi Girl has not only made a huge success in Bollywood but has also made the country proud by entering Hollywood and conquering that world too. Priyanka is recognised worldwide and has many Hollywood stars keeping a tab on the actor. One such Hollywood star is Anne Hathaway, who has praised Priyanka Chopra’s skin and confessed to looking up “Priyanka Chopra” online every night.

During a promotional interview for her movie, Serenity (2019), Anne Hathaway showered Priyanka with compliments. The actor said, “Priyanka Chopra’s skin. Right? I have nothing on her”. The actor revealed that at the time, she would be online every night looking Priyanka Chopra up, going “What is she using? How did she do it?”.

On the work front

Anne Hathaway was last seen on-screen in The Last Thing He Wanted opposite Ben Affleck. The movie released on the OTT platform, Netflix. Her latest movie is the remake of Witches and sparked major backlash from the disabled community. The villainous witches in the Warner Bros. movie, including the coven leader played by Anne Hathaway, are seen as having only three fingers in the movie. The design of these fingers resemble ectrodactyly, that is also known as a split or cleft hand that is a limb disability. The Witches was released on October 22, 2020, on HBO Max, that is Warner Bros.’ sister streaming service. The movie was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release before the pandemic induced shutdown of theatres in March 2020.

