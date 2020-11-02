Anne Hathaway Reveals How Matt Damon’s Complaint On 'Interstellar' Set Gave Others Relief

Interstellar is an epic science fiction film directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Michael Caine and others. Released in 2014, the movie received many acclaims from the audiences. Now Hathaway has revealed one thing she found uncomfortable while filming but did not react to it until Damon did.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan Has 'no Chair Policy' On Sets, Reveals Anne Hathaway; Know Why

How Matt Damon's complain helped Anne Hathaway and others on 'Interstellar'?

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Anne Hathaway disclosed that she had the worst costume ever while filming Interstellar. She said that those spacesuits were hard to wear. The actor recalled that they were in “pretty rugged” conditions. She mentioned that they were shooting in Iceland, where they were running through water and climbing glaciers.

Anne Hathaway stated that she might have put too much pressure on herself, but she was the only girl on the crew who was wearing the spacesuit. So, she thought she cannot complain about the suit and cannot be the one to break it to the makers or director, Christopher Nolan. The actor mentioned that then, Matt Damon boarded the project and started his first day. She recalled that in around two hours into the spacesuit, Damon just pitched forward and went, ‘This is the worst f***ing costume I have ever worn’. Hathaway noted that later it was "OK" because Matt Damon said it and then the rest of them could complain.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'no Chair' Policy Claim By Anne Hathaway Denied By Filmmaker's Team

Also Read | Anne Hathaway Gives Piece Of Advice To Zoe Kravitz For Playing Catwoman In 'The Batman'

Anne Hathaway played Amelia Brand, a NASA scientist and astronaut in Interstellar. Matt Damon appeared as Mann, a NASA astronaut sent to an icy planet during the Lazarus program. The film's cast also includes Mackenzie Foy, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, David Gyasi, Wes Bentley, Timothee Chalamet and others.

Written by Jonathan and Christopher Nolan, Interstellar shows a dystopian future where humanity is struggling to survive. It follows a group of astronauts who travels through a wormhole near Saturn in search for a new home for mankind. Their trip defies normal time and space.

Interstellar received positive reviews from the critics as well as the viewers. It was praised for its screenplay, emotional depth, direction, musical score, visual effects, and acting. The film won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the 87th Academy Awards. It reportedly grossed more than $690 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of $165 million. The movie became the tenth highest-grossing film of 2014.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway In Final Talks To Star In Doug Liman's Pandemic Film 'Lockdown'?

Promo Image Source: Stills from Interstellar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.