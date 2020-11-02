Anne Hathaway Gives Piece Of Advice To Zoe Kravitz For Playing Catwoman In 'The Batman'

Anne Hathaway essayed the role of Selina Kyle / Catwoman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Zoë Kravitz will next be seen portraying the DC Comics character in The Batman. Hathaway has since revealed a piece of advice she would give to her successor.

Anne Hathaway's piece of advice for Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

In a recent interview with Collider, Anne Hathaway shared what guidance she would like to give to Zoë Kravitz for essaying Selina Kyle / Catwoman in The Batman. Referring to the recently leaked set photos, she said that people have now seen Kravitz coming down those stairs and so she does not need her advice. Hathaway mentioned that if she had any advice, it would "literally be to not listen to anybody" because she thinks the only way to play the role is to give your own version of it.

Anne Hathaway stated that all of them had different directors and all of their interpretations were specific to the films that they were in. She hinted that it is a bit like her character in The Witches; Grand High Witch is specific to Bob Zemeckis and Angelica Huston’s is specific to Nicolas Roeg’s, and that is great for her.

She then pointed out how all the Jokers were specific to each director and she does not think one can get “too bogged down” with the comparison. Hathaway noted that she is so excited to see what Zoe Kravitz does with the DC Comics character. She disclosed that she thought Kravitz was a “perfect choice” to play Catwoman.

Selina Kyle aka Catwoman has been portrayed a number of times on the big screen. Lee Meriwether played the character in the 1966 release Batman. Later in 1992, Michelle Pfeiffer donned the suit in Batman Returns. Halle Berry appeared as the DC Comics character in a solo Catwoman movie in 2004. Anne Hathaway as Selina Kyle accompanied Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne / Batman. Zoe Kravitz is next in line to bring the character back on the big screen.

Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman cast features Robert Pattinson in the titular role as Bruce Wayne. It also features Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It will focus on a younger Batman, emphasizing the detective aspect of the caped crusader more than his previous outings. The film is currently scheduled to release on March 4, 2022.

