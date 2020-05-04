Anne Hathaway Reveals She Went For Catwoman Audition Thinking It Was For Harley Quinn

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy is often considered to have changed the way people look at superhero films. In a recent interview with Anne Hathaway, who played Catwoman, she revealed her story during the audition of The Dark Knight Rises. She explained how she walked into the audition without even knowing the full details.

Anne Hathaway thought her Catwoman audition was for another role

In a recent interview, Anne Hathaway revealed that when she first walked into the audition of The Dark Knight Rises, she thought she was auditioning for another character from the DC Comics. She added how she was made to wear a top “with stripes going everywhere”. Additionally, Anne Hathaway also revealed she donned “flat Joker-y looking shoes” while giving the director Christopher Nolan smiles in between.

Anne Hathaway hilariously revealed how after an hour, Christopher Nolan came up to her and told her that the audition is for Catwoman. She added how she then swiftly shifted to a different gear. Anne Hathaway further revealed how when she came to know this she started hating her previously loved shirt.

The Dark Knight had a huge cultural impact on the audience and its sequel was one of the most anticipated films ever. Hence, Christopher Nolan and his teammates had to keep every small detail about The Dark Knight Rises under the wraps. With The Dark Knight’s Joker aka late actor Heath Ledger’s demise, many fans anticipated the inclusion of a character similar to Harley Quinn to make up for Joker’s presence. Hence, it comes in as no surprise that even Anne Hathaway fell into this thinking.

Zoë Kravitz of X-Men: First Class fame will be reprising the role of Catwoman in the 2021 Batman movie. However, similar to The Dark Knight Rises, there has been no news about what is in store for fans in the movie. Robert Pattinson of Twilight fame will be stepping into the shoes of Batman this time.

