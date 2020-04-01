Anne Hathaway Shares Video Of UK Family Singing A Parody Song From Les Miserables

A video of a family from the United Kingdom singing a popular song, One Day More, has gone viral over the internet. The French Revolution song from the musical Les Miserables was turned into a parody song about being quarantined. The video on Facebook has gained over 6 million views and the approval of actor Anne Hathaway.

Anne Hathaway loved the viral video so much that the actor shared it on her personal social handle. The actor captioned the post as "Bravo", thus motivating and appreciating the efforts of the family. Anne Hathaway, who was a part of the film, appreciated the video of the family trying to make the most out of their time in self-isolation.

The song parody from Les Miserables has garnered tremendous praise over social media and listeners are truly amazed by the video as well. The parody lyrics speak of sports games being missed, shipping delays, Skype issues with one’s grandparents and the issue with excessive phone data. These lyrics are hilarious according to some fans who claim that despite being funny it does talk of a very serious situation. Besides that, the harmonies of the family members singing too was amazing and listeners were awestruck by the coordination.

The viral video itself has several moments of laughter as it is a spoof of the original song. In the opening itself, viewers get to see an argument between the family members. This soon goes away when a boy holds up a red school jacket on a pole as opposed to the red flag used in the musical of Les Miserables. The parents from the video spoke in an interview with a news portal explaining the formation of the song.

Parents Ben and Danielle Marsh mentioned that the parody for the Les Miserables song was compiled after they observed the different frustrations families were facing. The family added that they had been observing these frustrations from a couple of weeks. They also concluded by saying that they had been practising only a few times at dinner before recording the video in just two takes.

