Anne Hathaway Takes Pillow Challenge, Adds 'The Princess Diaries' Twist To It

Oceans 8 actor Anne Hathaway is the latest Hollywood actor to join the famous pillow challenge on Instagram. After the self-quarantine was imposed due to coronavirus, many celebrities have been homebound. To spend some creative time at home many people from all over the world have come up with some fun social media challenges. In the pillow challenge, a person styles whichever pillow they want by adding a belt around the waist. The pillow challenge gives people a fashion inspiration from inside their own house.

Anne Hathaway's Instagram

Anne Hathaway did not just participate in the social media challenge but also perfected it by adding a reference from her famous 2001 film The Princess Diaries. Anne Hathaway wore a pair of headphone as she styled the pillows to look like a gown. The headphones were a reference to the poster of The Princess Diaries where Anne Hathaway who plays the role of Mia Thermopolis in the film is seen sporting a pair as well. Anne Hathaway even wore a pair of dark coloured goggle, identical to the ones on the poster.

To make the reference known, Anne Hathaway even posted a quote from the movie. Anne Hathaway took to her social media account and wrote, ‘“A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.” #pillowchallenge’ [sic] However, the relevance of the quote can also be in reference to the fact that she was pretty late to join the social media trend. Influencers who started the pillow challenge first posted about it on April 5, 2020.

Fans of the actor have showered the post with likes and positive comments. Many of her fans understood the reference to the movie and were quick to point out that she absolutely nailed the look to perfection. Apart from Anne Hathaway, many Hollywood A-listers have joined the pillow challenge as well. Ace actors Halle Berry and Tracee Ellis Ross have also shared pictures for the pillow challenge.

