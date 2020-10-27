Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was Pregnant While Filming 'The Witches'; Confirms Baby's Name

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway recently mentioned that she was pregnant with her second child while shooting for her much-loved movie, The Witches. In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Anne Hathaway remarked that her second son was ‘technically all over her performance’ in the film. More so, the actor further admitted that taking on the role of the Grand High Witch was difficult, as the wardrobe department had to work around her changing figure.

Also Read | Landmark Defence Pact BECA To Be Signed Between India, US During 2+2 Talks On October 27

Anne Hathaway speaks about costumes

More so, the actor remarked that the costume designer Joanna Johnston had to be ‘crafty’ while manoeuvring her character's clothing. Speaking of an incident with Joanna, Anne Hathaway recalled that the costume designer wanted her to have a really tight waist. However, the actor revealed that she knew that she was pregnant and had to deny Joana’s vision, which left the costume designer confused. The actor told Joanna that she won’t be as free if she is constrained around her middle. More so, the singer revealed that she has named her son, Jack Shulman.

Also Read | Viola Davis Remembers Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Co-star Chadwick Boseman At Preview

Anne Hathaway married actor and businessman Adam Shulman on September 29, 2012, in Big Sur, California. Reportedly, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Jewish ceremony. Hathaway later gave birth to their first son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, on March 24, 2016.

Also Read | Landmark Defence Pact BECA To Be Signed Between India, US During 2+2 Talks On October 27

Anne- on the work front

The actor was lauded for her work in Les Miserables. Starring Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe and Anne Hathaway in the leading roles, Les Misérables is set in 19th-century France and follows the story of Jean Valjean, who for decades has been hunted by the ruthless policeman Javert after breaking parole. Valjean agrees to care for a factory worker's daughter and his decision changes their lives forever.

Also Read | Viola Davis Remembers Her 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Co-star Chadwick Boseman At Preview

Helmed by Tom Hooper, the movie also stars Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen in prominent roles. Reportedly, Anne Hathaway has been approached to play the leading role in the much-acclaimed Broadway play, Rialto Chatter. Reportedly, the play aims to hit Broadway in 2021, featuring two plays in one, as the makers have decided to put up a Double Feature act. The play also stars Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.