Swiss Tennis Player Roger Federer showed off his mettle in acting in a short film catering to Switzerland tourism, alongside Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway. The duo collaborated to be featured in a comical short film to promote the 'majestic Swiss landscapes' whilst experiencing the best that the European country has to offer.

Moreover, it was reportedly Federer's idea to rope in Hathaway for the venture as he convinced her to become a part of it after Meryl Streep passed on the offer. While the short film was handled by a very capable team, the duo got an 'unpleasant surpirse' while reviewing it. Check out the video below.

Roger Federer, Anne Hathaway in Switzerland tourism short film

Uploaded on the official YouTube channel of 'MySwitzerland', the short film started with Anne Hathaway and Roger Federer, who has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, reviewing the short film. The clip progressed, depicting the picturesque landscapes of the country that included lakes, Alpine passes as well as 13 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

The duo soon realized that the short film did indeed features them, but they were not visible in the video at all. The hilarious clip then showed Hathaway bemoaning her efforts in shooting the film where the crew told the duo to swim across the lake and 'parkour over the glaciers twenty-two times'. The video concluded with Hathaway appearing bemused about the situation and telling Federer, ''I can't believe you talked me into doing this.'

While the 39-year-old actor have may have not been clearly visible in the short film, she had fun filming the movie with the Tennis player. Taking to her Instagram, she reposted Federer's post and wrote, ''BTS with the wonderful @rogerfederer- my court, his country''. On the other hand, Federer had written, ''BTS with @annehathaway working on our “masterpiece” That was fun''.

Image: Instagram/@annehathaway