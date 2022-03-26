Is Anne Hathaway Going To Be In 'Avatar 2'? Amid Viral Picture, Here’s What’s Happening

Anne Hathaway, who is currently featuring in the American drama television series, WeCrashed, recently gained massive attention from fans as she unveiled a series of her pictures online. In the photos, she depicted the Neytiri look from the movie, Avatar which eventually sparked rumours that she will be a part of the upcoming movie, Avatar 2.

Anne Hathaway is among the notable actors who have received numerous awards and accolades in her career so far. Some of her best works include The Princess Diaries, Get Real, Bride War, Love & Other Drugs, Alice in Wonderland, The Hustle, The Dark Knight Rises, among others.

Anne Hathaway's Neytiri pictures go viral online

Anne Hathaway recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen recreating the Avatar movie's Neytirilook. In the photos she shared further, she can be seen getting all the makeup out after shooting for an hour and a half.

In the caption, she hailed the efforts of his makeup team who managed to get her facial prosthetics right and made the fourth episode a stunner. She then mentioned that she was shooting for the fourth episode of her ongoing show, WeCrashed that recently aired online. The caption read, "Rise and Grind! Special shout out to @mollyrstern, @lonavigi and @spasicov who turned out this #episodefour stunner in an hour and a half (Getting it all off took weeks, just saying). #wecrashed @appletvplus" (sic)

The moment her pictures surfaced online, they went viral on social media sparking rumours that she is gearing up for the upcoming James Cameron directorial Avatar 2. Many fans took to Anne Hathaway's Instagram post and dropped in comments asking whether she was roped in to play a role in the upcoming American science-fiction film, Avatar 2 while others lauded the work of the artists who created her facial prosthetics so perfectly. Have a look at how the fans reacted-

As the makers have been filling the series, WeCrashed for several months, Anne Hathaway's Avatar look also created a buzz on the internet last year when she was spotted around the shoot along with her costar America Ferrera who was dressed as a Mummy.

