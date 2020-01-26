Coronavirus In US: California's First Case Confirmed In Orange County

The health officials have confirmed the third patient of coronavirus in Southern California, the United States on January 25. The Centers for Disease Control confirmed the new case of SARS-like virus detected in the traveller from the Chinese city of Wuhan which is also the epicentre of the outbreak. According to the official release by the Orange County Health Care Agency, currently, the patient has been quarantined in good condition. The major symptoms of the virus are coughing, wheezing, and pneumonia.

The first known case in California comes after one was confirmed in Washington state on January 21 and Chicago on January 24. The preliminary patients of a novel virus in the US, a man in 30s and a woman in 60s had travelled to China. Furthermore, amid this deadly outbreak, the White House is reportedly sending a charter flight to Wuhan in order to evacuate the American citizens and diplomats.

Read - UK Home Secretary Confirms No Coronavirus Cases In The Country At Present

The deadly SARS-like virus which has already infected thousands and reportedly killed 56 people, however, still does not constitute a global emergency. While speaking to an international media outlet, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is not declaring it a public health emergency of international concern citing that while it is an emergency in China, it is yet to become a global health emergency.

Hong Kong on January 25 also declared the virus as an emergency and further upgraded the Hong Kong Disease contingency plan from 'serious' to 'emergency' level. The city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam while addressing a press conference further announced that the schools are suspended until February 17. According to reports, flights are also being stopped across China to try and limit the spread of the virus.

Read - More Coronavirus Cases 'likely' In Australia, Says Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy

Precautionary measures

In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has locked down ten cities, including Wuhan, Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhejiang, Qianjiang, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus. Wuhan, where the deadly virus surfaced, has further reportedly announced to restrict car traffic in the city from January 26. The mayor of the city of Wuhan has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday and the authorities have further issued a travel advisory warning in the backlash of coronavirus.

The Indian embassy in Beijing has also issued a travel advisory for people visiting India from China. The embassy said that travellers should avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness. It also asked all travellers from China, especially from Wuhan city, to monitor their health closely.

Read - China Puts Temporary Ban On All Wild Animal Trade As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Read - China: Partial Lockdown Imposed On City 1000km Away From Coronovirus Epicentre

(With AP inputs)

