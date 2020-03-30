'Grey's Anatomy' Wraps Up Earlier Than Its Scheduled Finale Due To Coronavirus In US

Grey’s Anatomy will reportedly wrap up earlier than its schedule due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The medical drama is currently in Season 16. The last episode of the current season will reportedly air on April 9.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Many industries are currently shut due to COVID-19. Even the entertainment industry has taken a major hit because of the pandemic.

Now, the latest show to be affected because of Coronavirus is ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. According to a media portal’s report, Grey’s Anatomy will be wrapping up Season 16 before its schedule. The show’s runners have taken this decision due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to the media portal’s report, Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 16 last episode will air on April 6. The episode has been titled Put on a Happy Face. The episode will be Season 16’s 21st episode. According to the report, this season was originally supposed to have 25 episodes.

The report further suggests that the studio is not planning to resume production to complete the filming of the remaining episodes. The report also states that the medical drama has already been renewed for another season. But the report does not reveal how the final few episodes of the show will be rolled out.

Apart from Grey’s Anatomy, AMC’s The Walking Dead also had to stop its production due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The season of the show ended earlier than its scheduled finale. However, ABC’s Station 19 and How to Get Away with Murder remain unaffected due to COVID-19. The two shows will air their finales on May 14 as per schedule.

