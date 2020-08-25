'Ant-Man 3' Preparation Is 'going Well', Reveals Director Peyton Reed

Ant-Man 3 is among the confirmed upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie will be directed by Peyton Reed, who has also helmed the previous two instalments, Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). The filmmaker has recently given an update about the upcoming untitled Ant-Man movie.

Ant-Man 3 is going well according to director Peyton Reed

In a recent interaction with fans on Twitter, Peyton Reed was asked by a user on how the preparation on Ant-Man 3 is heading. The filmmaker did not reveal much but did give a positive update about the forthcoming movie. He simply replied, “Going well sir.” Hinting that the work on Ant-Man 3 is moving forward in the right way. Check out Reed’s tweet.

Going well sir. — Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) August 22, 2020

Peyton Reed’s tweet about Ant-Man 3 made several fans happy. Many replied that they “cannot wait” to know more about the movie. A user expressed his excitement and mentioned that he wants to see the two main characters, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne getting married in the upcoming film. Take a look at a few reactions.

I love to hear it!!!! Cant wait to hear more about the movie 😌 — Ant-Cam (@planetcameron) August 22, 2020

Awesome!👏😄🐜💙🐝💛 — PARACHUTE PANTS? DOES EVERYONE PARACHUTE NOW?😂⚡💛 (@mythos1014) August 22, 2020

sir the way this is getting me excited pls — alana (@paulr9dd) August 22, 2020

Give us Scott and Hope wedding scene!!! — kwong20000 (@kwong20000) August 24, 2020

Peyton Reed will be completing the Ant-Man trilogy in the MCU. He is among the very few directors who are getting to helm their own trilogy all by themselves. Reed will be joining James Gunn and Jon Watts; both are all set to direct the third instalments of Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man, after helming the first two films.

Details about Ant-Man 3 plot are not revealed yet. The movie is far away from its release date and things have been under wraps. The production of the film is eyeing to begin in early 2021. However, there is no confirmation due to the delay caused by coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The project is speculated to be in its early development stage.

Ant-Man 3 cast and more

Paul Rudd will reprise his character of Scott Lang / Ant-Man, in the upcoming untitled Ant-Man movie. Evangeline Lily will also return as Hope van Dyne / Wasp, along with Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. Other casts and character details are not announced till now. The release date of the film is not revealed yet, as major changes have occurred in the MCU release dates, following COVID-19 scares. However, Ant-Man 3 is speculated to hit the theatres in 2022. It will be a part of phase five in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie is said to take place after the event of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

