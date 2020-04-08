Ant-Man 3 To Introduce Young Avengers In The Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Ant-Man 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It stars Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas as they reprise their role as Hank Pym and Scott Lang / Ant-Man. The movie will reportedly also feature young avengers. Read to know more.

Young Avengers in Ant-Man 3?

According to a report by a daily, Marvel Studios is planning to introduce the Young Avengers in Ant-Man 3. There are several characters that are already introduced in the films that might become the Young Avengers. While a few characters might also join the team. It might also connect the upcoming series to the films.

As per reports, the Young Avengers might include Song Lang’s Cassie Lang (Abby Ryder Fortson) who has all grown up in Avengers: Endgame. She can use her father’s Pym Particles or her maternal grandfather might even make her a new suit. In the start of Avengers: Endgame, we saw Clint Barton / Hawkeye training his daughter. She will be reportedly introduced as Kate Bishop in the upcoming Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

In addition, there are news that Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olson) and Vision (Paul Bettany) might have children in WandaVision series on Disney+. They will reportedly be Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepard, the soul-displaced kids. The could also be the part of the Young Avengers. Peter Parker / Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is also sort of a new young avenger.

In the Marvel comics, Jessica Jones along with Kat Farrell and heroes Captain America and Iron Man investigates a new group of teenage heroes. The original members include Cassie Lang, Billy Kaplan, Tommy Shepherd, Eli and more. Vision gathers the new age heroes and makes them a team. In the series, the newspapers refer to them as ‘super-powered fanboy’ and titled them as ‘Young Avengers’ which they initially do not like but stick to it.

Ant-Man 3 is still in pre-production stage as per reports. The movie will be directed by Peyton Reed, who has helmed Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). Rick and Morty writer, Jeff Loveness has will reportedly pen down the script. Ant-Man 3 is expected to begin filming in January 2021 and the release date is not confirmed yet.

