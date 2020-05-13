Michael Douglas Teases Major 'Ant-Man 3' News, Asks Fans To "hang Tight"

Fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Ant-Man 3. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the third entry in the MCU's Ant-Man series. Recently, Michael Douglas, aka Dr Hank Pym from Ant-Man, had a live Q&A session on his official Instagram page. Of course, fans quickly started bombarded him with questions about Ant-Man 3. After answering a few fan questions, Michael Douglas finally opened up about the future of Ant-Man 3.

Michael Douglas reassures fans that they will soon learn more about Ant-Man 3

During Michael Douglas' live Q&A session, the actor was asked about his future in the MCU. When fans asked him about Ant-Man 3, the actor stated that Marvel Studios would announce something soon and he also told fans to "hang tight". Michael Douglas claimed that he could not directly talk about Ant-Man 3. He added that if he did, the guys at Marvel Studios would shoot him "with a blowgun". He then added that fans must hang on as there might be some important news coming out "pretty soon".

According to various reports, Marvel Studios is currently working on Ant-Man 3. However, these reports also claim that the MCU is keeping its plans for Ant-Man 3 under tight wraps. The previous two Ant-Man films were released only a few months after a major Avengers team-up film.

What is known about Ant-Man 3

As of now, fans already know that Ant-Man 3 will be directed by Payton Reed. Furthermore, the screenplay for the film will be written by Jeff Loveness. Paul Rudd is expected to return in the role of Scott Lang, aka the Ant-Man. However, no plot details about the film have been leaked and a tentative release date is yet to be announced. The next MCU film, Black Widow, is set to premiere on November 06, 2020, though it might be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

