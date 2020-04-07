Marvel's 'Black Widow' Would Be A Completely Unexpected Surprise, Teases Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. There are several speculations on the storyline about the movie. Whether it would feature Iron Man or show Natasha Romanoff’s back story. Now, Kevin Feige has revealed that it would be completely unexpected.

Also Read | Marvel's 'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Gets A New Release Date

Kevin Feige says Black Widow would be a surprise

In an interview with an online portal, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige talked about the plot of Black Widow. He said that she has such as rich backstory; they have hinted at it through all the other films. He stated that they would approach it in a ‘completely unexpected’ way. Feige mentioned that Natasha has been up to a lot all along, in between when we see her in the other movies. He stated that some of it will be surprising to people.

Also Read | It's Unfortunate: Kevin Feige On Martin Scorsese's Marvel Criticism

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. The movie also features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff with O-T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone, who are making their MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut. William Hurt will reprise his role as General Thaddeus Ross.

Also Read | 'Doctor Strange 2' Will Not Be A Horror Film But Have Scary Sequences, Says Kevin Feige

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay by Eric Pearson. It is said to take place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Natasha Romanoff is said to be on a run and forced to confront her past. The movie will also have family drama revealed Scarlett Johansson in an interview.

Also Read | Disney Announces New Release Dates For Marvel Phase Four Films

Marvel's Black Widow was earlier scheduled to release on April 30, 2020, in India and on May 1, 2020, in several other countries. However, the movie was pushed ahead by Disney due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It will hit the theatres on November 6, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.