Marvel's 'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Gets A New Release Date

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow was one of the most-awaited movies set to release in the first half of the year. A weeks ago it was revealed that the release date of the movie has been shifted due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film has got a fresh release date.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Says She Did Not Want Black Widow To Be An Origin Film

Black Widow gets a new release date

Black Widow was scheduled to release on April 30, 2020, in India and May 1, 2020, around the globe. The news of the movie being postponed was out but the new release date was not revealed. Now Disney, which is the global distributor and owner of Marvel Studios, announced that Black Widow will hit the theatres on November 6, 2020.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' Starring Scarlett Johansson Will Not Be Released On Disney+, Here's Why

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. The movie also features Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff with O-T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone, who are making their MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) debut. William Hurt will reprise his role as General Thaddeus Ross.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland with a screenplay by Eric Pearson. Scarlett Johansson has appeared in seven MCU films till now playing Natasha Romanoff. This would her eighth outing as the character. Johansson has received immense appreciation for her performances in all MCU films. However, it is her first solo movie as the lead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Reveals One Of Themes For Black Widow Is Family Drama

Black Widow reportedly takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Natasha Romanoff is said to be on a run and forced to confront her past. The movie will also have family drama revealed by Scarlett Johansson in an interview. The filming took place in Norway, Budapest, Morocco, Pinewood Studios in England, and in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia.

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Originally Had A Different End In 'Avengers: Endgame'

Along with Black Widow, Disney has also announced the new release date of several other Marvel films. The Eternals which was slated to release this year has been pushed ahead to 2021. Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness gets a fresh 2021 date. Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2 will hit the theatres in 2022.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.