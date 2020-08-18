'Appetite For Love' Filming Location: All You Need To Know About Vancouver, Canada

Released in the year 2016, the much-acclaimed Hallmark film, Appetite for Love heaped praises from fans and critics alike. Besides the movies’ interesting star cast, what caught the audience’s attention is the film’s soul-soothing locations. The movie was extensively shot in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Also Read | Vancouver Vs San Jose Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Appetite for Love filming Location

Considered as one of Canada’s most dense and ethnically diverse cities, Vancouver is bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia. Given its widespread mountain terrain, Vancouver is often considered as a global film studio, as many movies and shows have been shot here. More so, Vancouver is also a pocket-friendly city, which makes the city a filmmaker’s first choice for shooting movies.

Also Read | Chicago Vs Vancouver Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

The city is famous for:

The city is famous for its thriving art, theatre and music scenes, Vancouver is among the most liveable cities in Canada, claims a report published in tripsavvy.com. The city is also a global education hub, as it houses some of the most famous universities in Canada like the Vancouver Film School, University Of British Columbia, and VanArts. Vancouver houses an impressive courthouse building that dates to 1931, called the Vancouver Art Gallery. The gallery hosts a rich variety of sculpture, photographic, and video art exhibits.

Also Read | Vancouver Vs San Jose Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Other films shot in Vancouver

Appetite for Love has been mostly shot in the famous, Hilltop Café, which is located at 23904 Fraser Highway, Langley, British Columbia. Besides Appetite for Love, many shows like Arrow, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Blood and Water (Canadian TV series), Dragon Boys and The Murders have been shot here, the most prominent one being Riverdale.

Also Read | Chicago Vs Vancouver Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

All about Appetite for Love:

The film was directed by David Mackay. Starring Taylor Cole, Andrew W. Walker, and Alley Mills in the leading roles, the film follows the story of a corporate executive, who is sent to a small town to re-brand a restaurant as part of a strategic acquisition. The story gets further interesting when the site turns out to be in her home town, where she hasn't been in years and the owner is her high school sweetheart. The film also stars actors Marcus Rosner, Robert Moloney, Fiona Vroom, Morgan Taylor Campbell and Antonio Cayonne playing prominent roles.

(Image credits: Shutterstock)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.