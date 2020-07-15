Vancouver Vs San Jose Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Stream, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will return to action after a four-month layoff when they face San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS is Back Tournament on Wednesday at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The MLS is back tournament live game between Vancouver vs San Jose is scheduled for 9 pm local time (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Vancouver vs San Jose prediction, Vancouver vs San Jose h2h, and the Vancouver vs San Jose live stream details.

Vancouver vs San Jose prediction: Preview

The San Jose Earthquakes are coming off a goalless draw against defending MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders and would take some confidence heading into their second game of the tournament. The Vancouver Whitecaps will now get the chance to play their first game in the MLS is Back Tournament after their initial game against FC Dallas was cancelled. FC Dallas withdrew from the MLS is Back Tournament as 10 players and one of their staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Our Vancouver vs San Jose prediction is that San Jose will come away with the three points as they put in a good shift against Seattle on Friday.

Vancouver vs San Jose h2h record

The Vancouver vs San Jose h2h battle makes for interesting reading ahead of Wednesday's showdown. Vancouver and San Jose have faced each other 24 times with the Whitecaps coming out victorious nine times. San Jose have won six games against Vancouver while eight matches have ended in a draw.

Vancouver vs San Jose live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Vancouver vs San Jose live stream on TUDN. There will be no live telecast of the Vancouver vs San Jose game in India. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back tournament live games by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

MLS schedule for Vancouver Whitecaps and San Jose Earthquakes

Following their clash against San Jose Earthquakes, Vancouver will face Seattle Sounders on July 19 and their final Group game against Chicago Fire will take place on Thursday, July 23. The San Jose Earthquakes will end their group campaign with a game against Chicago Fire on Sunday, July 19.

Image Credits - Vancouver / San Jose Twitter