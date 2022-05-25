'Aquaman 2': DC Film Head Reveals Amber Heard's Role Was 'pared Down' Due To THIS Reason

Actor Johnny Depp's legal tussle with ex-wife Amber Heard is witnessing shocking twists with each passing day. The trial, which is currently underway in Fairfax, Virginia, is being telecasted by CBS and has garnered attention from people around the world. The ongoing legal tussle came after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard which, in some ways, hampered their professional careers.

The latest reports suggest that the head of DC Films at Warner Bros, Walter Hamada, testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case after the latter claimed that she "fought really hard to stay in" Aquaman 2 because "they didn't want to include me in the movie."Recently, the DC film's team refuted the claims and revealed that Heard's future in the Aquaman series was uncertain due to 'lack of chemistry' with Jason Momoa.

DC Film head opens up on Amber Heard's claims about Aquaman 2

As per the reports of People, Heard, in her defamation trial, revealed that she fought hard to remain a part of the Aquaman franchise and revealed that her role as Mera, Jason Momoa's love interest, was "very pared down."Adding to this, the Justice League actor said-

"I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character"

Amber Heard's talent representative, Jessica Kovacevic, stated that the actor's career did not go as they had planned after starring in the 2018 film Aquaman. Moreover, Kovacevic also stated that the studio's decision to keep themselves away from Heard was due to the negative publicity that she was getting after Depp's team claimed her domestic violence claims as a "hoax."

However, Depp's team had Walter Hamada clear the air surrounding the news. The agency's pre-recorded video claimed that Heard's role was cut short in the sequel not due to the case or any influence by Depp's team but due to a "lack of chemistry" with co-star Jason Momoa. Moreover, they also revealed that post the completion of the shoot of Aquaman part one, there were "concerns" about Heard not having "natural" chemistry with Momoa, and they also considered the idea of recasting a new female lead. However, no other leads were auditioned.

More about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case

For the unversed, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard created quite a stir online after Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard. The defamation suit came after Heard wrote about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with the latter.

Image: AP/Twitter@anish82363111