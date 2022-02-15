Are Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck 'open To Possibility' Of Another Engagement & Marriage?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been shedding major couple goals ever since they rekindled their romance last year. From being spotted on various getaways to striking mushy poses with each other on red carpets, the couple seems to be going strong this time around. According to Entertainment Tonight reports, a source quipped that the two are 'open to the possibility' of taking the next big step of getting hitched.

According to the source, the duo looks 'so in love', and it won't come as a surprise to the couple's close ones if Ben pops the question to Lopez. The couple would also be considerate of their respective children while taking this decision to move forward and want things to be 'great' between their young ones.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'open to the possibility' of getting married?

The source mentioned that the pop star and the Batman actor are open to the possibility of "getting engaged and married." It further added, "Ben and Jen are so in love. Their loved ones would not be surprised if Ben pops the question. Of course, they will be considerate of their children when thinking about moving forward with their relationship. They both want things to be great between their kids, not just the two of them." Interestingly, the 52-year-old pop star was due to marry Ben back in the early 2000s before they parted ways.

The source also mentioned how Ben and Lopez's children like each other, and have fun in each other's company. "Ben's kids really like Jen, and her kids love Ben. He is incredible around them and makes them all laugh. He goes with the flow. Their kids like each other too, which they are both so grateful for and happy about because they know that sometimes that can be tough".

Following the couple's split in 2004, Jennifer got married to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Maximillian and Emme. They parted ways in 2011. On the other hand, Ben was married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018, with the duo sharing kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @LOELEEN_)