Jennifer Lopez Reveals Early Valentine's Day Gift From Ben Affleck: 'It Melted My Heart'

Jennifer Lopez has given a Valentine's Day present to her fans with the release of her film Marry Me. The movie is being loved by the audiences, and many more people might watch it soon, but what was the actor-popstar's plans for the day of love? JLo has been painting the town red with her relationship with Ben Affleck.

The actor-filmmaker had a special gesture for his ladylove on the special day. Jennifer recently revealed the gift that her lover presented to her ahead of Valentine's Day. Ben gifted her a personalised music video featuring some of their heartwarming moments on her song On My Way from her latest movie.

Jennifer Lopez shares 'early Valentine's Day' present from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the special gesture from Ben Affleck in her newsletter, as per a report by People. The Waiting for Tonight artist shared that the video made her think about the journey of 'true love' and its 'unexpected twists and turns.' She stated that she realised that when the relationship was 'real', it could actually 'last forever.'

Ben merged some love-filled moments between him and Jennifer, from their their two-year relationship from 2002 to 2004.

The 52-year-old artist also said that the video was extremely 'very special and personal' to her,though she'd have usually shared it only with her 'inner circle.' Jennifer said that the gift had 'melted' her heart.

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck relationship

After staying apart for many years, the couple got together again in April last year. Since then, the duo has been spending quality time together.

Pictures of their outings first surfaced, before they started makng public appearances too. One such appearance was at the premiere of Marry Me a few days ago. The duo's sweet moments became a talking point among the fans.

She had opened up about the relationship in an interview with People some days ago, where she said that she was 'happy and proud' to be with Ben. She added that it was 'beautiful' in the manner in which it was different from their initial days as a couple years ago, and that there was more 'celebration' and 'appreciation' this time.