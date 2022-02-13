Last Updated:

Jennifer Lopez Reveals Early Valentine's Day Gift From Ben Affleck: 'It Melted My Heart'

Jennifer Lopez revealed the early Valentine's Day gift from Ben Affleck, which had a 'Marry Me' connection and added that it 'melted' her heart.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Jennifer Lopez, ben affleck, marry me

Image: AP


Jennifer Lopez has given a Valentine's Day present to her fans with the release of her film Marry Me. The movie is being loved by the audiences, and many more people might watch it soon, but what was the actor-popstar's plans for the day of love? JLo has been painting the town red with her relationship with Ben Affleck. 

The actor-filmmaker had a special gesture for his ladylove on the special day. Jennifer recently revealed the gift that her lover presented to her ahead of Valentine's Day. Ben gifted her a personalised music video featuring some of their heartwarming moments on her song On My Way from her latest movie. 

Jennifer Lopez shares 'early Valentine's Day' present from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez opened up about the special gesture from Ben Affleck in her newsletter, as per a report by People. The Waiting for Tonight artist shared that the video made her think about the journey of 'true love' and its 'unexpected twists and turns.' She stated that she realised that when the relationship was 'real', it could actually 'last forever.'

READ | DYK Ben Affleck was going to play Superman in Kevin Smith's shelved film? Read details

Ben merged some love-filled moments between him and Jennifer, from their their two-year relationship from 2002 to 2004.

The 52-year-old artist also said that the video was extremely 'very special and personal' to her,though she'd have usually shared it only with her 'inner circle.' Jennifer said that the gift had 'melted' her heart. 

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck relationship

After staying apart for many years, the couple got together again in April last year. Since then, the duo has been spending quality time together. 

READ | Jennifer Lopez reacts to theory about her & Ben Affleck recreating 'Jenny From the Block'

Pictures of their outings first surfaced, before they started makng public appearances too. One such appearance was at the premiere of Marry Me a few days ago. The duo's sweet moments became a talking point among the fans.

READ | Jennifer Lopez opens up about rekindling romance with Ben Affleck; 'got second chance'

She had opened up about the relationship in an interview with People some days ago, where she said that she was 'happy and proud' to be with Ben. She added that it was 'beautiful' in the manner in which it was different from their initial days as a couple years ago, and that there was more 'celebration' and 'appreciation' this time.  

READ | George Clooney says Ben Affleck 'deserves Oscar' for his performance in 'The Tender Bar'
READ | Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck set major couple goals as they pose at 'Marry Me' screening

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Marry Me
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND