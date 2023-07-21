Ariana Grande Dating Wicked Co-star Ethan Slater Amid Split From Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande has reportedly parted ways with her husband Dalton Gomez. The two got married in a private ceremony in 2021 and have been living separately since the start of the year, according to TMZ. Now, recent development suggest that the singer-actor has been dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The Newsmaker

Speculations around Ariana’s divorce started when she appeared at Wimbledon without her wedding band. She was last seen with her engagement ring at Jeff Goldblum's concert in London in April,. For a while now, the couple has been having marital problems. But it now seems that they have made up their minds to part ways.

(Ariana Grande got married to Dalton Gomez in 2021)

Who’s saying what?

According to TMZ, Ariana began dating Ethan Slater a few months ago. A picture of the two sitting next to each other from the Wicked cast members party in London went viral back in March. Ethan was married to his highschool sweetheart singer Lilly Jay and the two share a son, who they welcomed last year. Ariana and Ethan did not start dating until he separated from Lilly.

Reportedly, Ariana and Dalton began to drift apart in December last year, after she started filming for Wicked. Since then, she has been keeping a low profile. On social media also, Ariana has not been active. Her wedding ring has been missing from her recent posts.

On the work front, Wicked has been put on hold due to an actors' strike. Helmed by Jon M. Chu, the film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and others. The first part, Wicked: Part One is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 27, 2024.