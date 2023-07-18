Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Heading For Divorce: Report

Ariana Grande, an American singer, tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021. Now, nearly two years later, the relationship may have hit rockbottom.. According to reports, Ariana and Dalton are heading for divorce.

The speculations around Ariana and Dalton's divorce started doing the rounds when the singer attended the Wimbledon Championship without her wedding ring. She last sported her ring in April at Jeff Goldblum's concert in London. The couple has been facing issues in their marriage for some time now. However, now it appears they have decided to part ways.

(A viral picture of Ariana Grande at Wimbledon Championship | Image: Twitter)

Who is saying what?

According to TMZ, the couple, who has been separated since January, is heading towards divorce. Reportedly, the couple tried to make their marriage work by reconciling twice in the last seven months but failed. The report added that there is no bad blood between them. Moreover, they will remain friends. They are said to be still in touch with each other and keep engaging in phone conversations regularly.

(A picture of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez | Image: Twitter)

However, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are yet to react to the separation reports.

Meanwhile...

Reportedly, Ariana and Dalton began to drift apart in December last year, after she started filming for Wicked, an upcoming fantasy musical drama. Since then, she has been keeping a low profile. On social media also, Ariana has not been active. Her wedding ring has been missing from her recent posts.

On the work front, Wicked has been put on hold due to an actors' strike. Helmed by Jon M. Chu, the film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater and others. The first part, Wicked: Part One is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 27, 2024.