Ariel Winter, Salma Kayek: Hollywood Actors Who Have Aced The No-makeup Look

Some Hollywood actors often flaunt that flawless skin of theirs as they opt for a no-makeup look once in a while. However, they still manage to pull it off with equal elegance and oomph. It often comes across as a treat for their fans when these actors let go off their makeup kits and chose to showcase their 'real' self without any filter. This also proves that these celebs are just like us. There are some celebs who look gorgeous and dainty even without their makeup. Here are some Hollywood celebs who aced the no-makeup look.

Some Hollywood celebs who slayed their no makeup look

Ariel Winter

The Modern Family actor is known for her gorgeous looks and impressive sartorial choices. She often treats her fans with some beautiful aspects from their personal and professional life. The actor recently took to her social media to share a lovely picture of herself sans the makeup. Ariel can be seen flaunting her flawless skin as she sports an intense gaze.

Kate Bosworth

Kate is one actor who can make her fans swoon over her sultry looks. The actor recently shared a picture with her husband Michael Polish. The two can be seen holidaying by the beach. In striped beachwear, Kate can be seen slaying her no-makeup look. Kate and Michael also come across a couple truly in love in the beautiful selfie.

Salma Hayek

The Wild Wild West actor can make heads turn with her soft features and an enviable body. Salma often takes to her social media handle to share some stunning pictures of herself. Recently, the Puss In Boots actor shared a video where she can be seen enjoying the sunset. But what stole the show was that Salma flaunted her flawless and gorgeous skin in the video, keeping the makeup at bay. Her lovely, wavy locks are further adding to her simple and dainty look.

