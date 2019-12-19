Taylor Swift Gets A Surprise Birthday Party From Her 'Lover' Co-writers | See Pics

Taylor Swift got a surprise birthday party from her the co-writers of her hit song Lover, Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk. Taylor Swift recently celebrated her 30th birthday on December 13.

The year 2019 has been full of ups and downs for the Bad Blood singer. Apart from delivering another platinum album titled Lover, she also fought a highly publicised battle with her former record label Big Machine Records and Scooter Braun over her music rights.

The country music singer turned pop queen also went on to receive several awards this year and was also honoured with the first-ever Billboard’s 'Woman of the Decade' award. Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated documentary by Netflix is also set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next year.

As mentioned earlier, Taylor Swift welcomed a new decade in her life on December 13. The Lover singer started her celebration by receiving the 'Woman of the Decade' honour and then performing at the Jingle Ball.

Taylor Swift also ended up hosting a big Christmas-themed party for all of her friends, which included a list of celebrities. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Gigi Hadid, and many more had a jolly time during the party.

But Taylor Swift was in for another surprise when her co-writers Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk threw her mini surprise party in their studio on Wednesday, December 18.

Swift posted a photo from this celebration and posed along with her co-writers. Jack Antonoff and Laura Sisk helped Taylor write her recent hit Lover. In this picture posted by Taylor, she is sitting on a couch with a cake on her lap and Antonoff and Sisk are sitting beside her holding balloons. The second picture shows the studio has lined up pink colour balloons that spell “Happy Birthday”. Take a look at this adorable birthday celebration here.

