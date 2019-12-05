Ariel Winter Slays In A Black Top; Wishes Her Fans "Happy Hump Day"

Ariel Winter is an actor famous for her work in the TV series Modern Family. The actor recently uploaded a couple of video of herself expressing her excitement as the weekend nears. Her fans can be seen appreciating her moves.

Ariel Winter wishes her fans a happy hump day

Ariel Winter recently posted two videos of herself where she can be seen grooving to a tune. In the videos, which was posted on her official Instagram handle, the actor can be seen putting her hands up in the air. She can be seen having a fun time wearing a sheer deep-neck top with a pair of black jeans. The top also has full sleeves. She can be seen wearing a pair of black pencil heels with the outfit. Her hair has been let down with a middle partition. In the second video posted, she can be seen singing while walking across the black and white background, dancing. Her friend, Joe Kaprielian, can also be seen in the videos. In the second video, someone can be heard asking the actor to sit on the floor. In the caption for the post, the actor has expressed her delight as the weekend has been nearing. She has also wished her friends a happy "hump day”.

Hump Day is considered the midpoint of a week. In general, Wednesday is referred to as the hump day. It is called "the hump day" indicating that one has made halfway through the week. It is used to encourage a person about the weekend approaching. In the comments section, her fans can be seen talking about her appearance and her dance. Have a look at the post and the reactions here.

About Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter is renowned for her work in various TV series and films. She is mostly known for her work in the TV series Modern Family as she played the role of Alex Dunphy. She has also been a part of other TV programmes like Minnie’s Bow-Toons, CollegeHumor Originals, and Young Justice. She has also dubbed for a number of animated films including Sofia The First and Mr. Peabody & Sherman.

