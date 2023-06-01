Armie Hammer Sexual Assault Charges Dropped After Two Years Probe, Actor Reacts

The Call Me By Your Name star Armie Hammer will not be facing any charges in the sexual assault case filed against him in 2021. After conducting a thorough investigation, the Los Angeles county district attorney's office opted not to prosecute the matter. In a statement, the DA's office claimed that, in part because of the "complexity of the relationship" between Hammer and the accuser, it was impossible to prove rape charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

The police station received the case in February, 2021 from a woman named Effie, who made serious allegations against him. She claimed that she was violently raped by him in 2017 and suffered physical abuse throughout their on-and-off relationship spanning four years. Hammer had previously denied all of these allegations. Following the complaint, skilled prosecutors were assigned to thoroughly investigate the case. Additionally, other women came forward on social media, sharing their own allegations against the actor. They accused him of engaging in cannibalistic and BDSM fetishes, claiming that these activities served as a disguise for emotional and physical abuse.

Expressing his gratitude towards the district attorney, Hammer shared an Instagram post. He wrote, “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.” See the post here.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Effie told Page Six that she is "disappointed" with the LA DA's choice not to charge. “I felt a duty to speak out and file a report in order to try to hold Armie accountable for all the harm and trauma he has caused me. I believe that many of Armie’s victims were afraid to come forward. My hope is that one day, rapists won’t get away with it,” she said.

More about Armie Hammer

Hammer rose to prominence through his notable performances in various films, including his portrayal of the Winklevoss twins in the 2010 movie The Social Network. In the film, the characters claimed that Facebook's creator, Mark Zuckerberg, had stolen their concept. Additionally, He also lent his voice to a character in the third installment of the Cars film series in 2017. However, it was his role in Call Me by Your Name that garnered critical acclaim, earning him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor. Since the charges surfaced in 2021, he has been absent from the acting scene. His final acting project was in Disney's Death on the Nile, which was released in February 2022. Following that, he has not taken on any further acting roles.